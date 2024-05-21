NSRCEL, Capgemini select 18 start-ups for final phase of Social Impact Incubation. Here's the list

NSRCEL, the start-up hub at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, has selected 18 ventures in the final phase of the social programme with Capgemini. The programme supports tech-enabled social ventures impacting areas of education, employability, and environment.

"The collaboration among NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, and Capgemini seeks to establish a benchmark for non-profit incubation in India, presenting a framework that can be replicated across academic institutions and incubation hubs nationwide. Together, we endeavour to drive meaningful change and make a tangible impact at the grassroots level," said Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO, NSRCEL, stated a report from the hub.

The incubation phase will focus on entrepreneurs getting access to workshops on building their value proposition, impact measurement, leadership capacity building, legal and compliance support, and strategic road map for scaling among others along with a grant.

While this is the fourth cohort in the partnership, the programme, has till, date delivered incubation of 37 ventures, creating 3,231 jobs and impacting 1,10,950 (direct beneficiaries) lives.

About 350 applications were received for the Capgemini Social Program. All of them went through a multi-stage screening process and 18 ventures were selected for incubation for an eight-month engagement with NSRCEL and Capgemini. Select ventures from this cohort will also receive seed support. Selected ventures include:

- CoolCoach

- Samata Center

- TinkerQubits

- Barefoot Edu Foundation

- Tare Zameen Par

- Launch Girls

- Involve

- Prishni

- Shakti

- Sunbots

- Vi INNOVATIONS

- Conceptou

- Digital Labour Chowk (DLC)

- SparkyAI

- Khetee

- Farmer near me

- Joywing Foundation

- Aarodaas

The participants of the NSRCEL Social programme will receive continued support after program completion through webinars, masterclasses, guest lectures and workshops.