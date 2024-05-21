IIM Udaipur inaugurates first batch of Executive Master of Business Administration programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur hosted the inaugural ceremony of the first batch of its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme for the academic year 2024-26, stated a press release from the institute.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur; Prof Rajesh Nanarpuzha, Dean (Programmes); Prof Tushar Agrawal, Chairperson of EMBA Program Committee; and Amithabh Mohanty, MD & CEO, JM Financial Asset Management, was the guest of honour for the inauguration ceremony.

In total, 121 students enrolled in the EMBA programme consisting of 25 female and 96 male candidates. The batch has a diverse student body with experience from various industrial backgrounds.

This diverse range of backgrounds and experiences bring a wealth of knowledge to the programme, and students can learn from each

IIM Udaipur’s Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme is designed exclusively for modern-day working professionals seeking to elevate their careers without putting their current commitments on hold.

This programme prioritises the needs and aspirations of working executives, offering unparalleled flexibility in learning formats and schedules.

Crafted to accommodate their busy lifestyle, this EMBA experience allows them to progress at their own pace while providing multiple-entry and stage-wise completion.