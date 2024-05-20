SPJIMR’s conducts its 21st annual convocation

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai, hosted its 21st Annual Convocation on Friday, May 18, stated a press release from the institute.

The event marked a significant milestone in the academic journey for nearly 700 graduates across nine diverse programmes, including full-time, executive, modular and doctoral. They joined the distinguished ranks of nearly 15,500 SPJIMR alumni spread across the globe.

The ceremony was presided over by Deepak Parekh, Chairman of the SPJIMR Governing Council, alongside the Dean, Prof Varun Nagaraj, associate deans and programme chairs, joined by faculty members, students and their families, and staff. He also congratulated and motivated young graduates on their new journey.

The 65 recipients of the Dean’s Honour List received their commendation certificates from the dean, while a total of 18 top achievers across programmes were presented with Scholastic Medals by chief guest R Gopalakrishnan, renowned corporate advisor and author.

In his address, Gopalakrishnan outlined key mindsets and practices essential for success in any domain. He underscored the significance of institutions nurturing future-ready values across generations. Challenging conventional views on leadership, he urged graduates to strive for values-based institutions grounded in intelligence, emotion and adaptability quotients.

Dean Prof Varun Nagaraj urged the graduates to make the most of this pivotal juncture in their lives. He asserted, “Let the knowledge and values you have acquired serve you well. Embrace them and let them navigate you towards excellence, while remaining anchored in humility.”