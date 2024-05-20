Sharda University launches UGC-approved online degree programmes

Sharda University, Noida announced the launch of online undergraduate and master’s degree programmes today, May 20. This announcement was made through a press conference in New Delhi.

According to a press release issued by the university, these programmes have the approval of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and aim to open “new avenues for aspiring learners and working professionals where they easily strike a balance between career and academic life while realising their dreams to scale newer heights”.

The university now offers both master’s programmes like Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Commerce (MCom), and Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and bachelor programmes like Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), and Bachelor of Arts (Honours), all of which are on par with the offline courses offered by the university and thus in line with Regulation 22 of the UGC.



The university further adds that these courses are “meticulously designed to impart a comprehensive learning experience, incorporating various experiential learning opportunities”, employing the use of weekend online classes, recorded video lectures, self-learning material, assignments, discussion forums, and industry-driven projects, all delivered through a “state of the art Learning Management System.”



"Our online programmes transcend mere knowledge acquisition, empowering students to apply learning effectively in real-world scenarios," Yatendra Kumar Gupta, the Pro-Chancellor of Sharda University, said, talking about the online degrees.



“Through the integration of technology, global exposure, project management, critical reasoning, and business communication skills, we equip students for success in today's dynamic business landscape,” he added.