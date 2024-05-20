KLH Hyderabad: 620 job offers received by 360 students registered for placements

KLH Hyderabad Campus celebrated its placement success with 100 percent placements for its registered and eligible graduating students at KLH Aziz Nagar campus in Hyderabad, informed a press release from the institute today, Monday, May 20.

Out of 360 students registered for placements, 620 job offers were received, showcasing the strong industry connections and employability of the BTech students.

The average Cost to Company (CTC) offered was Rs 8.4 LPA (lakh per annum), while the median CTC stood at Rs 7.8 LPA, indicating a balanced and competitive salary range for the graduates.

The highest CTC reached an outstanding Rs.50.57 LPA, showcasing the students’ talent in attracting top-tier recruiters and attaining lucrative job opportunities.

Organisations like JP Morgan, Tata Counsultancy Services (TCS), AT&T, Accenture, Infosys, HCL, LT Mindtree, OpenText, EPAM, CDK Global, Amazon, among others graced the campuses, providing ample placement opportunities to our students.

During the placement drives, the Placement Cell at KLH Hyderabad invited organisations to participate in pre-placement talks, thereby, providing students with a platform to showcase their corporate skills and available job profiles.

Through these initiatives, students were prepared for their forthcoming entry into the professional world, equipping them with industry-relevant skills and honing their analytical and creative abilities to secure their dream jobs.