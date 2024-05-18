SOA Founder President releases books authored by faculty members

Three books of academic value authored by faculty members of the Institute of Business and Computer Studies (IBCS), faculty of Management Sciences of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), were released by Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak, Founder President of SOA, in Bhubaneswar on Friday, May 17, informed a press release from the institute.

One of the books, Contemporary Case Studies in Business and Health Care Management, has been jointly authored by Prof Manoranjan Dash, Prof Ayash Kanta Mohanty and Dr Preeti Y Shadangi, members of IBCS faculty.

Of the other two books, the one titled Project Management and Economics was jointly authored by Prof Manoranjan Dash and two others — Dr Kamala Kanta Muduli and Dr Adimuthu Ramasamy of the Papua-New Guinea University of Technology. Operation Management was written by Prof Dash and Dr Muduli.

The book Contemporary Case Studies in Business Health Care Management was meant for MBA (Master of Business Administration) and MBA in Hospital Administration students which stood apart from other such publications as it highlighted case-based real-life situations with proper analysis, Dr Dash said.

It will help the students enhance their critical thinking and problem-solving capabilities, he said.

While congratulating the faculty members on their achievement, Prof (Dr) Nayak praised their efforts in bringing out such quality publications.