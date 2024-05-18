KL Deemed-to-be University drives entrepreneurship via ACIC - KL Startups Foundation

KL Deemed-to-be University is committed to providing a vibrant and sustainable hub for the start-up ecosystem, designing innovative solutions for societal challenges faced by communities.

Through ACIC KL Startups Foundation supported by AIM and NIITI Aayog, the university facilitates various support systems to enhance community innovators, grassroot innovators, and student entrepreneurial journeys, stated a press release from the institute.

The ACIC KL Startups Foundation had selected a second batch for the Community Innovator Fellowship programme recently.

The Community Innovator Fellowship programme, an initiative by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, in collaboration with UNDP India, aims to facilitate knowledge building and provide infrastructure support to aspiring community innovators. This one-year intensive fellowship programme is open to applicants regardless of their socio-economic background.

Fellows will gain Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) awareness, entrepreneurial skills, and life skills while working on their ideas.

The foundation is currently inviting applications for summer internship programmes, including Social Internship programmes and Technical Internship programmes, each lasting 45 days. In the Social Internship programmes, interns will participate in hands-on activities, workshops, and projects designed to develop innovative solutions to social challenges.

The Technical Internship programmes combines workshops, mentorship, and project-based learning, allowing interns to gain valuable insights into the key stages of the innovation lifecycle, from ideation to market launch.