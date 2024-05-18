Hindustan Group of Institutions conducts Hindustan Aeromodelling Competition (HAC’24)

The Hindustan Group of Institutions, in an effort to foster creativity and innovation, conducted the Hindustan Aeromodelling Competition - HAC’24 on May 17, 2024 at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science’s (HITS) Bay Range Campus, Padur from 9 am to 5 pm, informed a press release from the institute.

The competition was attended by over 150 teams of college and school students and 250+ students participated in the event in junior, senior and open categories. Over 20 schools, 35 colleges and aeromodelling enthusiasts from across the nation participated in the event. This competition provided a unique platform for participants to showcase their talent, engineering skills, and passion for aeromodelling.

The competition was planned in three categories including Chuck Glider Competition in the Junior Category for school students; Fixed Wing Micro Category Competition in the Senior Category for college students and Fixed Wing Small Category Competition in the Open category that was open to all students.

The junior category competition that saw participation from 18 schools was aimed at honing the aeromodelling skills and hands-on experience of the participants and exceptional students were awarded Rs 20,000 for first place, Rs 15,000 for second place and Rs 10,000 for third place.

The winner of the Junior Category in the Chuck Glider Competition were Srihari V from Seed Academy, Chennai, who took first place with a time of 3.77 seconds. D Akash from Government Higher Secondary School, Kaanathur, ECR, Chennai secured the second spot with a time of 3.51 seconds, and S Ezhil Karthik from AM Jain School, Nanganallur, Chennai, claimed third place, completing his run in 3.49 seconds.

The senior category saw students from 19 colleges modelled and flew RC planes for designated missions with weight of upto two kg and a payload of 200 grams with an aim to win cash prizes of Rs 30,000 for first prize holders and Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 for second and third place respectively.

In the Senior Fixed Wing Micro Category Competition, Dhanush from KPR Institute of Technology, Coimbatore, won first prize. Yash Arya from MS Ramiah Institute, Bangalore, took second place, and Rahul from Saveetha Engineering College, Chennai, finished in third place.

For the open category that was open to all had 18 schools/colleges/aero-enthusiasts students display their RC model design skills and experience in flying the RC plane in designated loop manoeuvring and payload dropping. The planes could be up to five kg with a static payload of 200 grams and a dynamic payload of 200 grams. The cash prize of Rs 60,000 was awarded to the first place holder; Rs 25,000 for second place and Rs 15,000 for third place. The Open Category saw Rayan from Crescent University, Chennai, winning first prize, while Nandan Prabhu, a Class X student from MAV Vidhyashram, Chennai, secured the second spot. All winners received cash prizes according to their respective categories.

The inauguration function was graced by the presence of Rajesh Gudipudi Deputy General Manager (DGM) Aviation, Aviation Fuel Station and Marketing Division, Indian Oil Corporation, Chennai International Airport as chief guest and SA Nambi, former Regional Deputy Commissioner, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Ministry of Civil Aviation, India as the guest of honour along with eminent higher officials from Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI).

Winners of the competition were awarded the total prize money of Rs two lakh during the valedictory function.

Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman of the Hindustan Group of Institutions, welcomed the students to celebrate innovation, creativity and the boundless spirit of discovery that aeromodelling embodies. He talked about how HGI believes in the ethos of nurturing talent, achieving academic excellence and encouraging innovation among students.

The institutions under HGI offer multidisciplinary programs in Aviation, Aerospace and more including industry-integrated Aviation Safety Management Programme in association with ENAC, France and Airbus. He advised the students to embrace the spirit of the competition and remember that every flight, whether successful or not, is a step forward in the journey of learning.

Dr Ashok Verghese, VicePresident of HGI, wished all the participants well and encouraged them to showcase their innovative talents to the aeromodelling community. He felt that the competition offers opportunities to challenge the mind, hone technical skills and foster a deep understanding of aerodynamics, mechanics, and the principles of flight.

For many, such competitive events serve as a stepping stone to careers in aviation, aeronautical engineering and aerospace. He urged the students to use this opportunity to learn, share and grow further in the pursuit of knowledge and improvement.