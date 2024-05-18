Great Lakes Chennai opens admissions for PG eXecutive Program in Management (PGXPM)

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, one of the leading business schools in India, has opened admissions for its Post Graduate eXecutive Program in Management (PGXPM) for the 2024-26 academic session, commencing in November 2024, stated a press release from the institute.

The last date for applying to PGXPM is May 31, 2024.

Designed specifically for senior professionals aiming to advance into leadership positions, the PGXPM programme equips participants with general management skills, along with the knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of modern business environments and drive organisational success.

The structure of the PGXPM includes term-wise residencies at the Great Lakes Chennai campus, followed by project work, online sessions, and collaborative assignments. This blended format allows participants to apply their learning to real-world business challenges, thereby, deepening their understanding of management principles in practice.

The programme also offers the opportunity to engage with diverse cohorts from various industries and sectors, facilitating peer learning and network building. It fosters comprehensive development in functional skills, business acumen, and leadership capabilities.

Eligibility criteria for PGXPM 2024-26:

- A bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institution, with a minimum of a 50% academic track record

- A minimum of eight years of full-time work experience as of October 1, 2024

Interested professionals can apply online at the Great Lakes’ website: www.greatlakes.edu.in/chennai/pgxpm.

All admission-related queries can be mailed to admissions.pgxpm@greatlakes.edu.in