IIIT Hyderabad launches part-time MS programme for working professionals

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has launched a part-time industry-sponsored Master of Science (MS) by research for working professionals to foster advanced research skills and empower individuals to drive tech-led innovations, a press release from the institute stated.

The applications are open now and the first batch will begin in August 2024, the release added.

The self-paced MS by Research programme offers a dynamic framework to accommodate the working professionals' time and work constraints.

About the programme

The part-time programme is structured around a long thesis project advised jointly by the company and IIIT Hyderabad faculty, with few courses to be taken alongside the foundational knowledge needed for the thesis. With bulk registration, companies can choose tech areas and advisors, as well as co-create projects with IIIT Hyderabad focusing on specific solutions companies may need.

Professionals with a Science/Engineering degree and at least one year of tech industry experience are eligible to apply, the press release said.

Participants can choose the individual courses in each semester and enroll alongside full-time students at IIIT Hyderabad over three years, concurrent with the thesis project. Expert mentorship and hands-on learning will ensure success in emerging tech and upskilling efforts.

Prof PJ Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad, said, "In today's world, those with expertise in the deep-end of technology will have a big edge. IIIT Hyderabad wants to facilitate employees of IT companies in Hyderabad to acquire such expertise through this thesis-oriented programme. This unique industry-academia collaboration will provide opportunities for companies to take advantage of IIIT Hyderabad's research strengths. It also allows the professionals to gain masters' level understanding of research by enrolling in the same courses as IIIT's regular students and working with the same research groups as our regular students."