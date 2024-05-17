Haryana: Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences' interns protesting against non-payment of stipend suspended

The Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, under Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, has come under fire. What is the reason?



On May 16, Thursday, the university passed an order that the MBBS interns completing their Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) in the college shall be temporarily suspended until further orders.



Furthermore, they were directed to vacate their hostels by 4 pm on the same day.



"The Management is constrained to take a decision to temporarily suspend the MBBS compulsory rotating medical internship with immediate effect until further orders on account of their involvement in an act of indiscipline," read the order.

The official order by Al-Falah University further stated that the MBBS students were "misguided" by a few miscreants, who disrupted the smooth functioning of the college and despite the administration lending an ear to their issues, they resorted to strike.