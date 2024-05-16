IIIT Hyderabad Announces Product Management Summer School

International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad announced the launch of a four-week Product Management Summer School, jointly with the Product Leaders Forum (PLF) and Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea).

Registrations are open, the summer school starts on May 25, 2024, stated a report ANI.

IIIT Hyderabad's summer programme is targeted at product managers, development managers/architects, aspiring product managers, and start-up founders. Participants will understand the nuances of product management and get equipped with the latest techniques and tools. They will also be exposed to the research world related to Product Design & Management.

Prof Raghu Reddy, Chair of the MTech programme in Product Design and Management, said, "This is a unique opportunity for the product management community to converge and deliberate on the trends in technology product management. A chance also to bring together academic research and industry leadership."

The innovative curriculum comprises four engaging workshops covering design thinking, product management fit, Artificial Intelligence (AI) for programme managers, and programme managers for AI products. Participants will delve into hands-on activities, guided by expert faculty, and assignments for effective learning experience. It will conclude in the fifth week with a research seminar, showcasing faculty and industry leaders' insights on cutting-edge topics such as wearables, no-code/ low-code systems, and more.

The Product Leaders Forum (PLF) is an active community of product managers and leaders across multiple cities. PLF and Hysea bring in the industry perspective, while IIIT Hyderabad will bring in the academic research perspective.

Group registrations of mid-level engineering leaders and PMs are encouraged alongside individual registrations.