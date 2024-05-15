With policy changes, will Canada cease to be hotspot for Indian students? Huron University official responds

A

I don't believe this will have any impact on the volume of students who wish to study in Canada. Quite the contrary, it will ensure students who do come to Canada, are here to study and gain valuable work experience at the same time, rather than coming to Canada to only work without studying in their programme.

It is important to understand the proper context behind the April 29, 2024 decision regarding off-campus work hours for international students.



Here are the facts:

The policy effective from September 2024 limits students working off campus only while classes are in session to 24 hours of work per week alongside their studies.



Students can continue working unlimited hours during their scheduled academic breaks such as summer and winter holidays when classes are not in session.



It should also be noted that there are still no limits to the number of hours students can work on campus while classes are in session.



The limit on weekly hours for off-campus work while classes are in session was waived during the COVID-19 pandemic only as a temporary measure, to ease critical labour shortages during that time.



Prior to that temporary waiver, the cap for weekly hours for off-campus work while classes are in session was 20 hours per week. Therefore, the policy effective September 2024 increases the number of hours off-campus work students can work per week while classes are in session, compared to the past.



Overall, this measure strikes a healthy balance between ensuring students can focus on and succeed in their studies, while still availing extensive opportunities for valuable paid work experience, even more than what is offered at other study destinations.



Recent studies conducted in the US and Canada have shown that there is a considerable decline in academic performance for students working more than 28 hours per week and that working more than 24 hours per week increases the chances that a student will drop out of their course.

