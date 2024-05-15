KIIT climbs higher in Times Young University Rankings 2024

The annual Times Higher Education Young University Rankings were announced on May 14, Tuesday.

In a notable achievement in its academic rankings, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed-to-be University has ascended to the eleventh position in India in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings for 2024, stated a press release from the institute.

KIIT Deemed-to-be University, which is just 20 years old, has outshone many older and more established institutions, including several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This achievement is particularly significant considering the youth of the institution compared to others that have been educational pillars for about half a century.

In last year's rankings, KIIT was placed in the cohort of 151-200 globally. KIIT’s global rank has significantly improved to 168 in this year's rankings.

Out of the 673 universities worldwide evaluated in this year’s ranking, 55 were from India, placing KIIT in the elite top echelon of young universities.

The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings specifically lists the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger, assessing them across their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

KIIT's rise in the rankings is a testament to its robust academic framework and innovative educational practices. The university has consistently been recognised for its dynamic approach to education that emphasises not just academic rigour but also the holistic development of its students, stated the press release.

Faculty, students, and staff at KIIT and the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have expressed deep gratitude towards the Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta. His visionary leadership and dedication have been pivotal in KIIT’s rapid rise and substantial impact on both national and international levels.

Dr Samanta commented on the achievement, stating, "This ranking is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of academic excellence. At KIIT, we are committed to providing world-class education and preparing our students to be global leaders." He also congratulated all teachers, staff, and students for this achievement.