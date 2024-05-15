IIT Madras places over 80% BTech/dual degree students, over 75% master’s students

In the last two years, 90% of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras BTech and Dual-Degree graduates found career opportunities by the time of their convocation.

With more than two months left for the 2024 convocation, IIT Madras is on track again this year to hit this milestone, stated a press release from the institute.

As of April 30, 2024, IIT Madras has placed more than 80% of BTech/Dual Degree students and more than 75% of master’s students this year.

During the year 2023-24 Phase I and Phase II of campus placements, 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. In addition, out of 300 pre-placement offers 235 were accepted.

Companies from Japan, Europe and other countries made 44 international offers. Further, 85 start-ups made as many as 183 offers during Phases I and II of campus placement.

Of the placed students, 43% are in the core sector, followed by 20% in software, and less than 10% each in analytics/finance/consulting and data science.

Regarding placement of PhD research scholars, unlike a coursework-based study, the PhD programme is a non-time bound programme, and thus, their placement timeline may not match with course-based programmes.

A majority of the PhD students prefer post-doctoral or faculty positions. In addition, the PhD graduates are specialised in certain core domains, their placement would involve customised connections to specific companies.

A research scholar placement cell is planned for the coming academic year that will comprehensively address the issues stated above.

This year's median and average salary is Rs 19.6 lakh and Rs 22 lakh, respectively.