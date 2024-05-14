Kerala's Mahatma Gandhi University secures third rank in country as per Times ranking

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has secured the third spot nationwide in this year’s Asia University Ranking conducted by Britain’s Times Higher Education, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



The top two positions are held by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and Anna University in Tamil Nadu, respectively. MGU, which ranked fourth last year, has climbed the ladder this year.



Chinese universities dominated the list

Meanwhile, China’s Tsinghua University and Peking University dominated the first and second positions for the fifth consecutive year among the list of other Asian universities.



MGU has secured the 134th position on this list among other Asian Universities. Notably, among these top 150 universities in the ranking, five are from India, with MGU being the only representative from Kerala.



Decisive parameters for ranking

The ranking was determined by evaluating 18 indicators, which included parameters such as teaching quality, research output, knowledge dissemination, and international engagement.



MGU Vice-Chancellor CT Arvindakumar told The New Indian Express that achieving a third position in the country in the Asian ranking was a matter of great pride.

This achievement of the university was preceded by an outstanding performance in the fourth stage of re-accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) where it achieved a double plus grade.