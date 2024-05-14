IIT Kanpur empowers its campus community with life-saving CPR training

The Health Centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur Kanpur, in collaboration with the NGO (non-government organisation) Pranodaya, has been actively conducting a certified CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) Workshop cum Demonstration Course for the campus community.

These workshops, aimed at equipping individuals with life-saving skills, have already trained over 400 participants, including students, faculty, security personnel, and employees, informed a press release from IIT Kanpur.

The comprehensive programme covers essential topics such as Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Basic Life Support (BLS), and Primary Trauma Care.

Participants receive hands-on training and a certificate upon completion.

The workshops are led by a team of experienced medical professionals such as Dr Sunit Gupta (Squadron Leader), an anaesthesiologist and intensivist with an MD from AFMC Pune; Dr Pradeep Tandon, a Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeon with MS Mch from Delhi; and Dr AK Agarwal, an ENT Surgeon with MS from Kanpur.

The Health Centre team involved in the CPR training initiative includes Dr Mamta Vyas, Head of the Health Centre; Dr Rakesh Mishra, Senior Medical Officer; and Dr Shailendra Kishore, Senior Medical Officer.

With a focus on community well-being, the IIT Kanpur’s Health Centre team is dedicated to expanding the reach of CPR training, empowering individuals with essential life-saving skills.