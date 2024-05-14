CRISP, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham strengthen partnership to advance social data science and policy

CRISP (Center for Research in Schemes & Policy) and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have taken significant steps forward in their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), originally signed in February 2024.

This agreement aims to promote the upcoming MSc Social Data Science and Policy, offered by the Amrita School of Social and Behavioural Sciences (SSBS) at the Amrita Hospital and University Campus in Faridabad, Haryana under the leadership of Dr Bhavani Rao R.

The MoU underscores both institutions' commitment to fostering academic collaboration and research exploration.

Distinguished leaders from CRISP and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham facilitated this agreement, including R Subrahmanyam (IAS Retired, Secretary of CRISP); Sandhya Kanneganti (IAS Retired, Founding Member of CRISP); Dr Christopher Coley, Head of Programme Social Data Science and Policy at Amrita; and Dr Padma Rao Sahib, Professor at University of Groningen, NL, and Senior Mentor at Amrita.

A key initiative under this partnership is the establishment of a teaching and mentorship exchange, aimed at facilitating the upskilling of students, faculty, and research fellows.

This initiative will foster the cross-pollination of ideas and the sharing of best practices, enhancing the educational landscape for all stakeholders involved, as stated in a press release from the institute.

Moreover, this collaboration highlights the growing importance of Social Data Science and Policy in shaping the nation’s policy development. This field, recognised for its interdisciplinary nature, is increasingly sought after by economists, policymakers, industry leaders, and academic researchers.

This trend not only emphasises the significance of interdisciplinary approaches but also heralds increased career opportunities for graduates proficient in this domain.

Admission is currently open for the MSc Social Data Science & Policy Programme at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Faridabad campus.

While preference is given for students with an undergraduate degree in Social Sciences/Humanities, Data Sciences, and other relevant technical fields, anyone who has an interest in the theoretical and practical nuances of data and public policy is welcome to apply.

To learn more, visit www.amrita.link/SODASP.