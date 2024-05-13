"No Pride with Genocide": DU Queer Collective organised initiative displaying solidarity with Palestine

In an expression of solidarity, the Delhi University Queer Collective (DUQC) organised an Art Exhibition and Open Mic event titled Rainbows and Olives at the Delhi University (DU) Arts Faculty today, Monday, May 13.



DUQC is a student-run independent queer collective within the university and was established with a belief in the intersectionality of queer liberation and broader socio-political movements.



Determined queer voices against oppression

The members of DUQC claim that it is imperative for queer voices to collectively integrate queer activism with mainstream political discourse, emphasising the collective voice of queer students against the systems of oppression.



The press release reads as such, "It is extremely important that queer students in university spaces come together to raise our voices against the queerphobic, casteist, classist, anti-minority politics that is ruling the world today. DUQC is unapologetically political."



More about the Rainbows and Olives initiative

The Rainbows and Olives programme was aimed at shedding light on the link between the queer liberation movement and the ongoing struggle for Palestinian freedom, toppling the narratives that claim to establish that there is no connection between the two oppressed parties.



The collective highlighted the importance of global queer solidarity to confront the injustices perpetrated by the Israeli state, stressing that queer liberation cannot be separated from anti-imperialist and anti-colonial struggles. It read, "Queer liberation is part of the Palestinian liberation movement. It does not exist outside of it."



More about the art exhibition

The art exhibition organised by the collective showcased diverse artworks submitted by students from across Delhi while the open mic segment featured speeches and performances from attendees representing various universities and queer collectives across the city.



According to the press release by the organisation, the event was met with disruptions by police, who demanded the cancellation of the programme.



But, the event was organised successfully. "The art exhibition and open mic was successfully conducted despite this interference from the side of the authorities," stated the press release.



Lastly, it claimed that there exists no pride when there is rampant genocide.