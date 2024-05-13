IIM Kozhikode signs MoU with France's Emlyon Business School

In a significant step towards global academic collaboration, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emlyon Business School located in Lyon, France.



According to an IANS report, the signing ceremony was attended by Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, and Professor Isabelle Huault, Dean and President of the Executive Board at Emlyon Business School.



The primary objective of this MoU is to promote a robust framework for joint educational initiatives, and cultural collaboration between the two prestigious institutions.



Initially, the MoU is slated to remain in force for a duration of three years.

Aim of the project

Professor Chatterjee of IIM Kozhikode highlighted that the collaboration aims to maintain standards of excellence across research, teaching, and consultancy domains, while Professor Huault expressed that they look forward to exploring the diverse avenues of academia, programme development, and research pursuits.



IIM Kozhikode currently has exchange partnerships with nearly 50 leading international management institutes, reflecting its commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive academic environment, stated an IANS report.



Furthermore, IIM Kozhikode has earned accolades for its academic prowess, securing the third position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2023.