UoH's Prof Geeta Vemuganti selected for Weisenfeld Award of ARVO for 2025

Prof Geeta Vemuganti, Dean, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as the Hyderabad Central University (HCU), has been selected for the prestigious Weisenfeld Award of Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) for the year 2025 for her exemplary scholarly contributions, research and dedication to the field of Ophthalmology, informed a press release from the institute.

Prof Vemuganti has been invited to deliver the Weisenfeld Award lecture at ARVO 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America (USA).

Prof Geeta is the first Indian to receive this award. This year she is also honoured as an ARVO Gold Fellow for her exemplary contributions to ARVO.

What is the Mildred Weisenfeld Award? Let's find out

The Mildred Weisenfeld Award for Excellence in Ophthalmology was established as a tribute to Mildred Weisenfeld's outstanding contributions to the field, including the founding of Fight for Sight in 1946. As a young woman with retinitis pigmentosa, she mobilised charitable assistance for those with vision disorders. She believed that by encouraging research and researchers, the result would have a greater impact.

This prestigious award is presented to an individual in recognition of distinguished scholarly contributions to the clinical practice of ophthalmology.