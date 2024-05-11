IIM Nagpur: Women comprise 43% of graduating students

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur graduated 259 students, including 111 women, on Friday, May 10, with the current batch enjoying 100 per cent placement, according to institute officials.



In this batch (2022-24), women account for roughly 43 per cent of the graduating regular MBA students, PTI reports.

That's a significant increase, given that only 52 of the 234 students in the 2021-23 group, or approximately 22 per cent, were female, they added.



Another 31 students received executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) certificates during the institute's eighth convocation on Friday, May 10.



IIM Nagpur's first batch consisted of 53 students, three of whom were women.

Officials confirmed that all 259 regular MBA students from the current batch had been placed.



The chief guest at the convocation, Anand Deshpande, Founder-Chairman and Managing Director of Persistent Systems, stated that students are accountable for shaping their careers.

With certain exceptions, companies have shorter long-term lifespans, he noted, emphasising that we live in an, "exponential world with technology transforming rapidly".



He emphasised the importance of 10-year cycles in one's career and recommended students learn to network during the first ten years.



He advised becoming an "expert in something" during the second decade.

In the third decade, a person should know where to go and "what your corner office is".



The fourth decade is about mentoring the next generation and contributing to society, followed by creating jobs, he said.