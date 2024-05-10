Joint Master's in Sustainable Energy Systems at IIT Madras & Birmingham University? Here are details

The University of Birmingham and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras are launching a new joint master's programme in Sustainable Energy Systems. The institutions have opened applications for this new course, stated a press release from the institute.

Building on last year’s launch of the partners’ first joint master's programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the new course will help its graduates become specialists in a fast-growing industry that is leading the fight against climate change.

Students will study in both Chennai and Birmingham before receiving a single degree awarded jointly by both universities. They will also carry out a substantial individual project within internationally-recognised research groups, giving them an opportunity to apply their knowledge to real world challenges.

The University of Birmingham has a long history in energy research and education, from the development of the United Kingdom's (UK) first publicly accessible hydrogen refuelling station and boat, through the development of large-scale energy storage to the development of cold-chain technology in Africa and large-scale facilities for nuclear energy applications.

The programme offers flexibility to students to conclude the programme in either Birmingham or IIT Madras. The programme will begin with students beginning their studies at IIT Madras and completing a short industrial placement. Students then have the option of two pathways:

Option 1 - Study in the UK for 12 months including a research project in Birmingham

Option 2 - Study in the UK for six months, then return to IIT Madras to complete the programme and carry out a research project at IIT Madras

The applications will be available from May 6, 2024 with the offer letters scheduled to be sent out from June 26, 2024. Interested students can apply through the following link - https://ge.iitm.ac.in/uob/sustainable-energy-systems/.