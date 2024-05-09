NIFT MDes, MFTech, MFM programmes' results declared by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 Entrance Examination today, Thursday, May 9.

Stage I, which consisted of the General Ability Test (GAT) and/or the Creative Ability Test (CAT), was held on February 5, and stage II, which consisted of an interview, was held between April 1 and 6, ANI reports.

"NTA has conducted the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 Entrance Examination for various Bachelors and Masters Programmes. Stage I, consisting of the General Ability Test (GAT) and/or Creative Ability Test (CAT), was conducted on February 5, 2024, in 72 centres spread across 60 cities. Further, for shortlisted candidates in the Stage-I examination for Masters Programmes, Stage-II examination, i.e., interviews, was conducted from April 1 to 6 in New Delhi," an official release from the NTA said.

"Now, score cards for Masters Programmes (MDes, MF Tech, MFM) are now hosted on the NTA website i.e. https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. Candidates can log in to the NTA website and view/download/print their respective scorecards," the agency added.

The NTA further adds that the final weighted marks achieved by the candidates were calculated using the weights of several tests related to the course in which the candidate participated.

"Scorecard for the candidates who have applied in the Bachelor Programmes will be declared by May 13, 2024," it added.