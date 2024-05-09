IIT Madras start-up develops first Aatmanirbhar Secure IoT Microprocessor

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) faculty, students and researchers celebrated the successful design, manufacturing and bootup of India’s first commercial RISC (reduced instruction set computer) V-based secure Internet of Things (IoT) system on chip by Mindgrove start-up through an event held on campus to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students, stated a press release from the institute.

Also, the institute, on Wednesday, May 8, commenced a series called Triumph Talks focused on the IITM Start-up 100 Mission and also to mark this success.

Mindgrove is an IIT Madras and IITM Pravartak-incubated company funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) scheme.

As on May 8, IIT Madras Incubation Cell has incubated 351 start-ups, which have attracted a total investment of Rs 10,425 crore from angel investors and venture capitalists (VCs) and have a combined valuation of Rs 45,000 crore. The start-ups generated Rs 3,600 crore in revenue during 2022-23 financial year, created more than 10,000 jobs and filed 210+ patents.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, had, at the beginning of 2024, outlined the vision of the institute to incubate at least 100 start-ups in the calendar year.

Speaking about the occasion, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “To conceive of a start-up idea, and then forming a company and manufacturing a chip and finally booting it up, sitting in India, is a very complex task and I take this opportunity to congratulate Sharan Srinivas J, a PhD Student at IIT Madras, and Shashwath TR, CEO and Co-Founder of Mindgrove Technologies, and the entire team, comprising students from IIT Madras and other institutions, for bringing this great success, especially when India is gearing up in the area of semiconductors. India is getting multiple semiconductor fabs and assembly units.”