IIT Bhilai introduces eMasters Programmes for upskilling working professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and TeamLease EdTech announced a substantial partnership to develop three eMasters programmes for skilling working professionals.



These include eMasters in Advanced Electrical Vehicle Systems, eMasters in Applied Mechatronics and Robotics, and eMasters in Data Science & Data Analytics.



Established in conjunction with TeamLease EdTech, these programmes aim to provide working professionals with advanced skills to drive innovation in these fast-changing industries. Students can enroll and attend this programme through TeamLease’s learning management platform, says a press release from IIT Bhilai.



These executive programmes, which combine virtual live lectures, hands-on practical experience, and industry projects, will provide mid-career professionals with the knowledge and expertise they need to transition into high-demand job roles.



According to IIT Bhilai, these courses are tailored to up-and-coming sectors such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and electric cars.



“Through this partnership, IIT Bhilai and TeamLease EdTech are committed to providing education that is not only relevant but also transformative, enabling students to excel in their careers and contribute to the advancement of their industries,” the press release reads.



Sharing his vision, Prof Dr Rajiv Prakash, Director of IIT Bhilai, says, “Students entering these programmes stand to gain immensely, not only in terms of acquiring advanced knowledge and skills in high-demand areas such as EV technology, robotics, mechatronics, and data analytics but also in enhancing their overall employability. Through this partnership, we intend to provide our learners with a highly immersive learning experience.”