IIT Mandi: Centre for Human-Computer Interaction (CHCi) launched

The establishment of the Centre for Human-Computer Interaction is a milestone in the nascent history of Technology Innovation Hub and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi.

The inaugural event, held today, Wednesday, May 8, was graced by personalities from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, academia, and Industry.

Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi welcomed the guests with his special address. The chief guest was Prof M Manivannan, Professor of Biomedical Engineering from the Department of Applied Mechanics at IIT Madras.

One of the stated goals of the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Mandi is to set up a world class centre to nurture the science and technology of the rapidly evolving world of Human-Computer Interaction.

With the establishment of CHCi, the ecosystem would be created to promote excellence in translational research resulting in products and platforms which could yield significant breakthroughs to address some of the nation’s priorities.

The centre's initiatives will encompass a wide range of areas within the HCi landscape, including but not limited to:

· Assistive technologies

· Experience technologies

· Device-Led technologies

· Brain-computer interaction

· Generative design

These core areas will be supported by state-of-the-art facilities spanning over 2,200 square feet, fostering innovation and nurturing talent in the field of HCI.