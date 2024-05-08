DU students and teachers participate in Run For Viksit Bharat

Delhi University’s (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh also joined the mini-marathon for Viksit Bharat when it was flagged off.

Many teachers and students, who participated in the event, supported the Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047 and lauded his endeavour to make every citizen, a part of this growth story.

Dr Nidhi Chowdhary, a participant in Run for Viksit Bharat, said that this was a moment to feel proud about our roots and identity and also the nation’s progress. She added that a fit citizenry will make an essential component of Viksit Bharat.

She concurred with PM Modi’s call for keeping oneself healthy and said this forms the very basis for one’s existence and happiness.