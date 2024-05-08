BIMTECH’s 36th Convocation: VP of India Jagdeep Dhankhar inspires graduates

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), one of the leading B-Schools in India, successfully held its 36th Annual Convocation on May 6, 2024 at Jaypee Greens Sports Complex, Greater Noida, stated a press release from the institute.

The landmark ceremony was dignified with the presence of Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

With pumping hearts and eyes glued to the stage the students eagerly waited to receive a motivational address by Jagdeep Dhankhar. The flagship event was also graced by Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Jayashree Mohta and Dr Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH.

Inspiring the students, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar shared, “It is a great pleasure for me to be present here at the 36th Convocation of BIMTECH. I'm proud of the Women Reservation Bill we passed, and I'm seeing more women leading institutions. Jayashree Mohta, Chairperson of BIMTECH, is a true example of giving back to society, hence, I invite your faculty and your students to visit new building of parliament and we'll have the occasion to interact there also.”

The vice-president further advised the graduates, "As you graduate, remember to nurture economic nationalism and promote value addition in India. You are the future leaders driving economic, technological, and social progress. Embrace change, be persistent, and never fear failure. Congratulations and best wishes to all of you."

The jubilant event witnessed the graduation of 478 students with flying colours. The illustrious affair rewarded degrees to the graduating cohorts from Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM).