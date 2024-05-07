IIT Roorkee's Perovskite start-up wins IOCL Start-Up Challenge grant for advancing solar window technology

Perovskite Innovation, India's pioneering start-up specialising in indigenous perovskite solar cells manufacturing, and incubated within the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee's esteemed Tides Business Incubation Center, announced its receipt of the prestigious Indian Oil's start-up challenge award.

This recognition is a testament to the innovative strides made by the team in developing low-cost solar window solutions, revolutionising the landscape of renewable energy technology, a press release from the institute informed.

In the face of escalating global energy demands and the urgent need for sustainable solutions, the adverse environmental impacts of traditional fossil fuel-based energy sources have become increasingly pronounced.

With a mission to combat this challenge head-on, Perovskite Innovation has focused on harnessing the potential of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) to drive a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Perovskite materials exhibit a remarkable capacity for light absorption, coupled with a broad absorption cross-section, enabling efficient energy harvesting even in low-light conditions. The semi-transparent nature of PSCs, coupled with their colour tunability and cost-effectiveness, positions them as a frontrunner in the quest for renewable energy solutions.

Prof Soumitra Satapathi, Co-Founder of Perovskite Innovation and Faculty in the Physics Department of IIT Roorkee, remarked, "The proposed technology aims to maximise solar cell efficiency while maintaining the transparency of the devices, ultimately culminating in the scaling up of the technology to produce a prototype."

Commenting on the significance of integrating semi-transparent perovskite solar cells with building windows and facades, Prof KK Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, expressed, "This integration represents a promising avenue towards achieving our net-zero targets, leveraging innovative technologies to propel us towards a sustainable future."