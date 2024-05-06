Students securing 8.5 CGPA in 2023-24 to get 100% fee waiver: Director, DU SOL

The School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University (DU), will provide a 100 per cent fee-waiver to students securing 8.5 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the 2024-2025 academic session, its director Payal Mago said today, Monday, May 6, stated a report by PTI.

She made the announcement while addressing the 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony of the School of Open Leaning here.

She also announced a call centre will be started by the SOL to address students' queries.

A skill centre will also be made operational for upskilling students to make them job-ready, she added.

The event was attended by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and other dignitaries.

What VP Jagdeep Dhankhar said?

Lauding the SOL, Jagdeep Dhankhar said it has provided education to people across socio-economic barriers, age groups, help close the education gap, and provided easy access to all quarters of the society.

"Today's theme Role of Education in the Creation of Viksit Bharat underscores the pivotal role open learning has played in fostering the development of our nation," VP Jagdeep Dhankhar said, stated the PTI report.