VITEEE exam results OUT. Ranks, scholarships, fee waiver details here

Vellore Institute of Technology Entrance Examination (VITEEE) for admissions to BTech programme was conducted from April 19 to April 30, 2024 as a computer-based proctored examination in 125 cities in India and six cities abroad (Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Qatar, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore), stated a press release from the institute.

Applicants from all states and union territories (ITs) of India participated in VITEEE-2024. The results are available on the portal https://ugresults.vit.ac.in/viteee which can also be accessed through VIT website www.vit.ac.in.

Here are the names of the top ten rankers:

Rank 1) Rupinder Singh of Haryana

Rank 2) Bhanu Mahesh Chekuri of Rajasthan

Rank 3) A Vedaanthh of Andhra Pradesh

Rank 4) Aayushi Baid of Assam

Rank 5) Sanvi Singh from Uttar Pradesh

Rank 6) Abhiraj Ramakant Yadav from Maharashtra

Rank 7) Chaitanya Ramesh Bochre of Uttarakhand

Rank 8) Vicky Kumar Singh of Uttar Pradesh

Rank 9) Sohan Hazra of Himachal Pradesh

Rank 10) Sahil of Bihar

Applicants within one lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to BTech programmes of VIT Group of Institutions, VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT Andhra Pradesh and VIT Bhopal.

The schedule for rank-wise counselling is:

Phase 1 for Ranks 1-20,000 is from May 7 to 10, 2024

Phase 2 for ranks 20,001-45,000 from May 18 to 21, 2024

Phase 3 for ranks 45,001-70,000 from May 29 to June 1, 2024

Phase 4 for rank 70,001-1,00,000 from June 9 to 12, 2024

Candidates with ranks above one lakh are eligible for counselling to BTech programmes of VIT Andhra Pradesh and VIT Bhopal only. Phase 5 counselling for these ranks is scheduled from June 20 to 23, 2024.

VIT encourages candidates to offer the maximum number of choices during the online counselling to ensure allotment. The classes are likely to commence from the second week of July 2024

Candidates with top VITEEE ranks will be offered scholarship for all four years.

- For ranks 1 to 10, waiver of 100 per cent on tuition fees will be given

- For ranks 11 to 50, waiver of 75 per cent on tuition fee will be given

- For ranks 51 to 100, waiver of 50 per cent on tuition fee will be given

- For ranks 101 to 500, waiver of 25 per cent on tuition fee will be given

The district toppers (one boy and one girl) from all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh who had studied in government schools in rural areas will be given 100 per cent tuition fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme

Applications for various three-year undergraduate (UG) programmes; four-year Bachelor of Science (BSc) Honours (Agriculture); Bachelor of Architecture (BArch); Bachelor of Design (BDes) (Industrial Design); and five-year integrated programmes are also open.

Students can visit VIT website, www.vit.ac.in, for more details.