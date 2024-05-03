Student entrepreneurs participate in Boston Immersion programme at Northeastern University, US

In a significant opportunity to boost global competencies and gain valuable insights into the international start-up ecosystems, nine teams of student entrepreneurs from India recently participated in the Boston Immersion programme at Northeastern University, US.

The teams were selected as finalists in SmartIDEAthon — a national idea-pitching competition organised by Venture Development Centre at GITAM (Deemed-to-be University) in collaboration with Startup India, Northeastern University’s Center for Entrepreneurship Education (NUCEE), and Center for Emerging Markets (CEM), stated a press release from GITAM.

During their visit, the budding entrepreneurs received a comprehensive understanding of Boston's vibrant innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem through the programme that featured various workshops to refine business models, perfect pitches, and foster networking opportunities with seasoned industry professionals.

A highlight

One of the programme's highlights was the Pitch-a-thon 2024, where Team Newrup Solutions, winners of SmartIDEAthon 2023 held at GITAM, showcased their entrepreneurial vision alongside students from prestigious institutions such as Northeastern, Harvard, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Pitch-a-thon is an inaugural intercollegiate pitch competition hosted by IDEA, and real-world problem-solving from the most outstanding undergraduate founders.

Reflecting on his experience, Anup Paikaray, the winner of SmartIDEAthon 2023, expressed, “One of the best learning experiences I've had in my life! Seeing the USA start-up ecosystem, networking with fellow entrepreneurs, meeting with investors, attending speaker sessions with business tycoons, and receiving feedback from industry experts have helped me improve my start-up fundamentals. Representing India in the mega pitchathon event and winning the third position was an out-of-this-world experience. I am very grateful to GITAM University for this opportunity.”