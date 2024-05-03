IIT Madras launches web-enabled MTech in E-Mobility for working professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is launching an industry-oriented Web-Enabled MTech in E-Mobility (WEMEM) for working professionals.

A unique feature of the course is the strong relevance of content for industry professionals, stated a press release from the institute.

The MTech programme was conceived with inputs from academic and industry experts and would be continuously upgraded based on industry needs.

May 26, 2024 is the last date to register for the batch starting in September 2024. The programme brochure can be accessed at https://code.iitm.ac.in/assets/wbmt/Brochure.pdf.

Those interested can apply for the programme through the following link: https://code.iitm.ac.in/emobility.

This degree programme, being offered through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), has been designed to meet the academic rigour expected of an MTech degree from IIT Madras while orienting the courses to practice.

The Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, is coordinating WEMEM.

The programme would run over seven academic terms, with up to three academic terms in a calendar year. The first batch will start in the beginning of September and the participants will be selected based on a test on fundamental Math and Physics Principles.

Highlighting the need for this programme, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras has been at the forefront of conducting upskilling programmes for working professionals in the domain of e-mobility through several certificate programmes. Participants of these programmes and the automotive industry have been asking for an MTech programme as a natural follow-up. We are happy to launch WEMEM and hope that it further drives our mission of accelerating human resource development in our Nation in this domain.”