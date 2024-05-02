Vice Chief of Army Staff visits IIT Kanpur, explores collaborative opportunities

In a significant development aimed at forging strategic partnerships, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vice Chief of Army Staff (Vice Chief of the Army Staff - VCOAS), accompanied by the Additional Director General (ADG) Major General CS Mann and other high-ranking army officers, visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

The visit facilitated in-depth discussions between the army officials and IIT Kanpur’s faculty members specialising in defence-related areas, focusing on exploring potential collaborations to develop niche technology solutions for the Indian Army, stated a report by PTI.

According to an official release, the institute’s professors showcased IIT Kanpur’s research capabilities by providing an overview of the ongoing defence projects at the institute.

Sanjay Tandon, Director of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IIT Kanpur, elaborated on the CoE’s mandate to establish an ecosystem for focused research and collaboration in advanced technology areas for defence and security.

This highlighted the institute’s commitment to encouraging industry-academia partnerships in strategic domains.

The faculty members showcased various innovative technologies to the Army officers, including a Substation Inspection Robot, a generator for precision guidance kits, high-altitude logistics and eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) solutions, Quadruped and Rotary Robots, and Kamikaze drones.

Three defence-technology start-ups incubated at IIT Kanpur also presented outstanding innovations, stressing the institute’s role as a hub for entrepreneurship and technology transfer.

The Indian Army team also visited the C3i Hub and FlexE Center at IIT Kanpur.