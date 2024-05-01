IIT Madras BS Data Science helps place 2,500 students with jobs, promotions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Data Science and applications, which is going to complete four years, has enabled more than 2,500 of its students to get jobs or promotions, stated a report from the institute.

Over 850 students have secured admission for master's and PhD programmes at esteemed universities such as Cornell University and Georgia Institute of Technology, US and Aalto University, Finland, among others, even being able to switch streams from their primary domain to Computer Science or Data Science.

Launched in June 2020, this first-of-its-kind programme makes it possible for students to study from IIT Madras without writing the hypercompetitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). More than 27,000 students from across India are enrolled currently.

Being taught online with examinations held in physical mode at 150 centres all over the country and abroad as well, the BS degree has succeeded in democratising access to IIT-quality higher education, breaking down barriers such as geography and age.

Applications for the May 2024 batch will close by May 26, 2024. Those interested can apply through the website: https://study.iitm.ac.in/ds/

The fee is completely waived for all female students with annual family income of less than Rs 5 lakh per annum (LPA) and male students with annual family income Rs 1 LPA, thanks to CSR support from companies such as Verizon, Renault Nissan, HSBC, Tata AIA, Sutherland, LTTS, L&T Thales, Dun & Bradstreet and Walmart, among others, besides donations from private individuals and support from various government scholarship schemes.

More than 3,645 students have availed these benefits, allowing the students to focus on academics alone and not let monetary concerns hold them back.