BITS Pilani Hyderabad hosts prestigious German universities

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, an institution known for its commitment to innovation hosted a delegation from the University of Magdeburg and three esteemed German institutes — Heidelberg University, University of Cologne, and Freie Universität Berlin India Office — at the BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, informed a press release from the institute.

This visit prepared the grounds for further engagement and partnership with BITS Pilani and consisted of dialogues enhancing collaboration, especially in student mobility, joint research initiatives, dual/double degree programmes, and faculty exchanges.

Possible areas for cooperation were explored during the visit, comprising semiconductors, biosensors, humanities and social sciences, automotive engineering, and robotics, matching the emerging opportunities at the global level.

The discussions have been of particular interest in the context of the establishment of Intel's Silicon Junction in Magdeburg, which revealed good opportunities for cooperation in semiconductor research and development and thus, opening new avenues for academic collaboration and research.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Soumya Mukherji, Director, BITS Pilani Hyderabad, said, "We are proud to welcome such distinguished delegates from the University of Magdeburg and leading German institutes to BITS Pilani Hyderabad. This will be a major step in collaboration and research, creating a strong bedrock for innovative research and transformative educational opportunities. Moving together, we shall work towards co-creating solutions to some of the world's biggest problems while also empowering the next generation of scientists and technologists."

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Prof Sanket Goel, Dean, Research and Innovation (Institute-wide) and Professor of Electrical & Electronics Engineering (EEE), BITS Pilani Hyderabad, said, “Considering the huge initiatives to start CoE (Centre of Excellence) in Semiconductors, IoT (Internet of Things) Sensors and AI (Artificial Intelligence) domains, we are very much looking forward to collaborate in these contemporary domains in terms of joint research and exchange visits.”