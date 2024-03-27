UoH to host Indian Society of Labour Economics conference from March 29 to 31

The School of Economics at University of Hyderabad (UoH) is hosting the 64th annual Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE) conference from March 29 to 31, 2024.

The themes for the year's conference are Gig and Platform Work, Growth and Employment, and Care Economy and Labour Market.

These three days would feature a rich array of intellectual dispose comprising paper presentations, six panelist lectures and sixteen parallel panel discussions around the three themes, informed a press statement from the central university.

There is an anticipated gathering of over 1,200 delegates from various corners of the world. Former Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Dr C Rangarajan, the chief guest of the conference, will give the inaugural address on the first day of the conference.

The event also includes lectures and talks by esteemed economists and academicians such as Professor Maitreesh Ghatak of London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Professor Emeritus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Deepak Nayyar; Senior Economist at International Labour Organization (ILO) Uma Rani; Upendra Baxi and Lord Meghnad Desai to name a few.

Along with the intellectual discourse, the event will showcase a cultural programme highlighted by a performance from Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy on March 30.