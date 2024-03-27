SPJIMR’s Sunil Bhatia Start-up Hub Round Table Mixer Event worked its magic

Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) organised a Round Table Mixer through its Sunil Bhatia Start-up Hub, stated a press release from the institute.

This event served as a nexus for 100 influential figures hailing from renowned institutions such as Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, innovative startups like HyrGPT & Mira Money, among others.

The gathering, held recently, served as a dynamic platform where mentors, investors, industry titans, start-up founders, business leaders, and distinguished SPJIMR faculty came together to engage in profound discussions, exchange ideas, and delve into innovative solutions specifically tailored to address the distinctive challenges prevailing within the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

Key highlights of the event included:

- Provocative discussions: Eminent participants convened around tables to delve into crucial industry trends, emerging technologies, regulatory shifts, and strategic insights shaping the future trajectory of the BFSI landscape.

- Structured networking opportunities: Attendees seized the chance to forge meaningful connections, exchange perspectives, and cultivate valuable relationships with fellow professionals from across the BFSI spectrum.

- Knowledge sharing sessions: The event featured interactive sessions where participants generously imparted their expertise, shared experiences, and recounted success stories, fostering a culture of collaborative learning and knowledge exchange.

Panel discussions: Panelists led captivating discussions on pertinent topics such as open banking adoption, climate fintech, ethics and governance in start-ups, Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) and AI-enabled Identity Spoofing, navigating a hyper-personalized future and neo banking, and more.