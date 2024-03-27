GITAM Bengaluru hosts conference on latest trends in Business Management

GITAM School of Business, Bengaluru, hosted the second International Conference on Latest Trends in Business Management: Innovation, Technology, and Sustainability, stated a press release.

The conference aimed to delve into innovative strategies, technological advancements, and sustainable practices driving business growth and success in today's dynamic landscape. The event featured the presentation of over 90 research papers from scholars from seven countries, including the United States of America (USA), Singapore, Oman, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Ethiopia, showcasing the latest developments and insights across various disciplines.

The outstanding presentations received Best Paper Awards presented by chief guest Dinesh AU, Director of Human Resource (HR) and Administration at Rittal India, during the conference.

The recipients of the esteemed awards included:

- Dr Manisha Seth, Associate Professor at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, for HR and OB (Organisational Behaviour)

- Gauwdami Poyyamoli, Student at Christ (Deemed-to-be University), for Operations & BA (Business Analysis)

- Dr Kritika Mathur, Assistant Professor at Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi, for General Management

- Liya Teressa Alex, Research Scholar at Central University of Tamil Nadu for Marketing Management

- Dr Faisal Usmani, Assistant Professor at Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT University, Vellore for Finance & Accounting

The conference also featured distinguished speakers, including Parthiban Bhavanisankar, Manager - Global Talent Outreach and Engagement at ServiceNow, who graced the occasion as the guest of honour. The keynote address was delivered by Prof Raviseethamraju, Associate Professor at The University of Sydney Business School, offering valuable insights into the future of business management.