UoH faculty co-authors book on Nanotechnology and Neurological Disorders

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) announced that Springer, Singapore has published a new book titled Applications of Nanotechnology in Neurological Disorders, co-edited by Dr Akash Gautam of the Centre for Neural and Cognitive Sciences, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad.



Dr Vishal Chaudhary of the Department of Physics, University of Delhi was also one of the editors, the varsity informs in an official press release.



According to the university, the book's chapters, which span over 300 pages, address issues in theranostics for neurological illnesses as well as various theranostic techniques, including those for blood-brain barrier penetration. It also goes into detail about nanoparticle synthesis, biosensor development, and nanomaterial fabrication for a variety of brain illnesses. Other subjects discussed include nanochips and Raman spectroscopy for neural cell diagnostics and interaction. Natural treatments (such as herbal remedies and nutritional supplements) in nanoformulations are being studied to prevent and delay neurological illnesses.



The book addresses nanotechnology's potential for treating and diagnosing neurological illnesses. The university informs that Dr Gautam's research area is neuroscience, whereas, Dr Chaudhary specialises in nanomaterial synthesis, hence the two editors collaborated to assemble the thirteen interesting chapters in this book.



In the book, there are chapters written by leading scholars from various disciplines worldwide, including Physics, Engineering, Neuroscience, Veterinary Science, Pharmaceuticals, Physiology, and Biotechnology.



Further, the book's forward has been generously provided by Dr Mahesh Narayan, FRSC, Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Texas at El Paso, Texas, USA. The hardcover ISBN was published on March 2, 2024. Dr Gautam has kindly donated one copy to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Library, University of Hyderabad, to benefit its readers UoH informs.