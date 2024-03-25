NIT Calicut: Students back off, protest weakens against night curfew

The protest at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut has dwindled significantly as the majority of students who were part of the demonstration against the college management's decision to implement a night curfew have backed off. Despite initial fervour, the momentum of the protest has subsided, with the institute standing firm on its decision to maintain the night curfew, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

NIT Calicut witnessed a wave of student dissent in response to the management's announcement of a night curfew on March 20. Sources revealed that warnings from the parents of the students might be one reason why some of the students have backed off from the protest.

Amidst the diminishing protest, the NIT-C affirmed its decision to uphold the night curfew. According to the college management, the time restriction measures were implemented with the utmost consideration for the health, safety, and academic success of the student community.

It further said that the late-night outings, that too beyond midnight, have impacted the long-term health, sleep patterns, well-being and academic performance of the students. It has also raised significant safety and security concerns, exposing students to various risks including substance abuse and alcohol consumption. affecting academic performance. Therefore, the institute had instructed the students to return to the hostels by midnight.

"This protest which involved blockading all entrances to the campus was unfortunate and resulted in the prevention of the discharge of duties by the faculty, staff, students and others. The behaviour of around 150 students has also impacted the other 7000 plus students and the institute's reputation. It was painful to see the cancellation of recruitment drives by the recruiting companies due to the denial of entry into the campus," the management further added.

It is reported that Director Prof Prasad Krishna, along with other officials, engaged in dialogue with members of the Students Affairs Council, providing insights into the reasons behind the decision to close hostels after midnight. Thereafter, the director along with the entire administration addressed students and replied to queries raised during the discussion.