US Navy delegation visits Andhra University for convivial exchange

On Friday, March 22, a delegation from the United States (US) Navy paid a visit to Andhra University (AU), led by US Navy Capt Mitchell C Brand, who serves as the Commanding Officer of the SSS Somerset (LPD 25).

Later, the delegation convened with AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy at the administration building. The visit involved interactions with AU National Cadet Corps (NCC) students, who greeted the team with a salute, reported The New Indian Express.



AU's contribution to defence forces

Addressing the gathering at the Academic Senate Hall, Vice-Chancellor Prasad Reddy highlighted Andhra University's interdisciplinary approach, specifically noting its departments spanning sports, yoga, psychology, and the Centre for Defence Studies.



He emphasised the university's dedication to serving the educational needs of the nation's defence personnel, expressing a vision for fostering friendship and global well-being.



He further highlighted AU's continuous endeavours to provide advanced education to Indian Armed Forces members and conveyed openness to extending similar opportunities to international soldiers.



The US Navy Commanding Officer Michelle C Brand also expressed appreciation for Visakhapatnam and called it the City of Destiny while praising its scenic beauty. He recognised Andhra University as a vast institution encompassing a wide array of diverse departments.



Other upbeat activities conducted at AU

AU Registrar M James Stephen, along with American Embassy Officer Joe Christopher and other dignitaries, attended the event. Subsequently, personnel from the US Navy participated in a tree-planting initiative and a wall painting programme at the Andhra University American Corner, reported The New Indian Express.



The Indian and US armed personnel also took part in friendly volleyball and basketball matches during the Harbour Phase of Ex Tiger Triumph-2024 in Visakhapatnam on Friday, March 22, while giving themselves a social break from their official responsibilities. The teams participated in these friendly games, fostering camaraderie and enjoying each other's company on the field.