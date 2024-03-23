NIT Hamirpur employee caught possessing heroin; arrested

An individual working at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, was terminated from their position after being found in possession of heroin, a drug, during a surprise police inspection, institute officials confirmed on Friday, March 22.



Police confiscate 10.67 grams of the drug

Vishal Raj, who was working as a lab attendant at NIT Hamirpur, was one of three individuals arrested by the Hamirpur Police on Monday, March 18, during a surprise inspection, as per a PTI report.



Police had confiscated 10.67 grams of heroin from their possession. The other people who were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, included Rajneesh Kumar from Hoshiyarpur in Punjab and Sunil Kumar from Hamirpur.



Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Padam Chand said that the police were investigating the matter thoroughly.



Firm hiring these employees questioned

On hiring such individuals, NIT Hamirpur officials replied that Vishal Raj was an "outsourced" employee hired with the help of another company. The Registrar Archana Nanoti said that the institution has initiated action after they received an inquiry committee report on the issue.



Further, strict guidelines have been issued to the "outsourced company" to initiate the employee's termination as soon as possible, reported PTI.



The company has been instructed to obtain character certificates and conduct police verifications for all "outsourced" personnel employed at NIT. The company is required to submit a report within 15 days after the completion of these tasks.