IIT Guwahati to offer AI/ML, digital & financial literacy courses

In a significant move towards enhancing the skill set of the nation’s youth, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), operating under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, and Yuvaan Educative, as announced in a press release by the institute on Friday, March 22.

This collaborative effort aims to equip young individuals with contemporary career-oriented courses in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), digital literacy, and financial literacy. The initiative is geared towards preparing candidates with forward-looking skills, ensuring their readiness for future employment opportunities.

The program is designed to provide comprehensive skill enhancement and foster professional growth. It encompasses a wide array of learning avenues including capstone projects, internships, live projects, and continuous feedback mechanisms.

Participants will have the invaluable opportunity to glean expertise from seasoned faculty members renowned for their qualifications. Moreover, they will benefit from practical insights shared by industry stalwarts, enriching their educational journey.

MoU path towards converging public-private organisations

The MoU signifies a strategic convergence between public and private entities, aimed at offering inclusive career assessment tools and skill development resources to empower the youth. The exchange of the memorandum took place between Ved Mani Tiwari, chief executive officer (CEO) of NSDC and managing director of NSDC International, and Harsh Khemka, CEO of Yuvaan Educative – a prominent Ed-Tech organisation.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tiwari remarked, “At NSDC, our mission transcends mere skill impartation; we are committed to shaping individuals into multiskilled professionals poised for the demands of tomorrow’s job market. This partnership with Yuvaan Educative marks a significant milestone in our journey. By offering courses in AI, ML, digital literacy, and financial literacy, we are empowering aspiring technologists to embark on a transformative career journey.”