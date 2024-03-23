Gujarat University VC faces outcry over silence on Namaz assault

In response to the recent incidents of attacks on foreign students at Gujarat University, a group of 122 academicians and concerned citizens called upon Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Neerja Gupta to issue a public statement denouncing the attacks. The assaults reportedly targeted foreign students while they were performing Namaz during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to a PTI report on Saturday, March 23, the group has emphasised the importance of the university taking proactive measures to promote student sensitisation regarding the diversity of religious beliefs and practices.

Outrage over silence mounts

In an open letter addressed to the VC, they wrote, “We urge you to issue a public statement condemning the incident so that citizens of India and elsewhere can recognise that Gujarat University does not condone hooliganism and violence against its students.”

The letter stated that sending out a message to all the Gujarat University students, and specifically to the victims of the attack, will reassure them of the University's dedication to their safety. It would offer solace to all students who might be experiencing insecurity following the incident.

The signatories further pressed the VC to offer sensitisation sessions for students regarding “the diversity of religious faiths and practices, emphasizing the significance of mutual respect for the beliefs and practices of all faiths.”

This request comes after the VC’s statement in the media regarding providing cultural sensitisation for international students.

Demand for immediate action

In addition to this, the letter demanded the authority to take immediate action against the university-affiliated miscreants responsible for the attack. It also urged the university to offer emotional support to the affected students and take necessary measures to ensure their physical safety.

According to the news report, the miscreants had vandalised laptops and other equipment belonging to the students. The statement emphasised that the university should explore avenues to compensate the students for their losses.

Recap of the attack

On March 16, approximately twenty-24 four individuals forcibly entered the hostel of a government-run university. They proceeded to assault students from foreign countries who were observing Namaz in one of the blocks during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan.

Following the altercation, two individuals from Sri Lanka and Tajikistan sustained injuries and were subsequently hospitalised. The police have reported the arrest of five individuals thus far in connection with the attack.