OP Jindal Global University sets Guinness World Record for largest human waving National Flag

In a record-breaking event, OP Jindal Global University (JGU) in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI), created the largest human waving national flag surpassing all previous Guinness World Records, stated a press release from the institute.

The event saw the certified participation of 7,368 students and staff of JGU which was endorsed by the Officials of the Guinness World Records organisation. It was a momentous occasion as all participants enthusiastically gathered in the colours of the Indian flag to mark this unique occasion which included students from all schools and institutes of JGU, staff, faculty and other officials.

The landmark event was organised by JGU in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India, a non-profit organisation dedicated to rekindling the Indian spirit of nationalism.

Founding Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University Naveen Jindal and the driving force behind the Flag Foundation said, “I congratulate the Flag Foundation of India and OP Jindal Global University who have successfully created a new Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving National Flag.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University Prof (Dr) C Raj Kumar said, “This year we mark the 15th anniversary of India’s leading private university. With more than 11,000 students and 1,100 plus faculty members across all schools and institutes, JGU has been a benchmark in transformational higher education which brings international standards of learning and knowledge creation for our students."