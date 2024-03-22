AMU students agitate over dispute regarding Holi celebration on campus

Today, Friday, March 22, a group of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students staged a class boycott amid a dispute regarding the celebration of Holi on campus. As per AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada, an apparent "false narrative" was being propagated by certain individuals claiming that the AMU authorities obstructed the celebration of Holi on campus on Thursday, March 21. Hence, the student leaders urged others to refrain from attending classes, further calling it a "one-sided action" by the authorities. This followed a clash between two groups during Holi celebrations.



A senior official at the university told PTI that following the commencement of classes today morning, March 22, a group of students visited several faculties and successfully discouraged others from attending classes.



They further declared an "indefinite boycott" of classes and additionally called for a protest march after Friday prayers in the afternoon.



AMU spokesperson says...

Regarding the "false narrative", AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada added, "Nothing could be further from the truth as AMU has always prided itself in being a repository of syncretic culture and celebration of the festival of colour is an essential part of this culture."

The spokesperson also told PTI that festivals on campus are celebrated without hurting the sentiments of other sections. "We want the festival to be celebrated without taking recourse to set up a new precedent which could have impinged upon the sensibilities of the other sections."



A democratic right

The student, who sought permission to celebrate Holi on the campus, told PTI that a few "radical" elements on the campus had confronted him over his request to conduct the festival. He further claimed that he was being targeted for wanting to celebrate the festival and exercise his democratic rights.