IIM Sambalpur invites applications for Executive MBA admissions for 2024-26

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, a renowned management institution, has announced admissions for Executive MBA (Master of Business Administration) programmes. The two-year Executive MBA programme (ExeMBA) 2024-2026, aims to blend innovative concepts across functional domains, tackle complex business challenges, foster a deeper understanding of personnel management, and cultivate strong leadership skills.



The deadline for online application submission is March 31, 2024.



Specifications of the course

The course has been designed in a blended mode, especially for working professionals. Applicants must have a minimum of 50% graduation marks and at least three years of professional experience.



Faculty-led live sessions will enable interactive experiential learning for the participants of the course. The programme is available through a high-definition, video conference-based virtual classroom (VCR) platform, both online and offline.



The Executive MBA (ExeMBA) is designed for individuals with a robust entrepreneurial mindset and those interested in utilising various Government of India initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Start-up India.



The director speaks...

Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal of IIM Sambalpur on the effectiveness of the course, said that the goal of the ExeMBA programme is to help participants to enhance their entrepreneurial skills and strategies, and develop themselves on a personal level, increasing the success rate of the organisation by being an asset, thereby, emerging as responsible leaders.



On the uniqueness of the programme, he says, "The uniqueness of this programme lies in its cutting-edge curriculum to build leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset, and specialisation in forthcoming areas such as digital transformation, sustainability, responsible leadership, data analytics and corporate entrepreneurship, among others. The entire course structure is to make the programme contemporary and relevant."



Further details :



Eligibility:

The candidate must hold:

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks.

• Three years of managerial/entrepreneurial/professional experience.

Admission Process:

• Shortlisting based on the Selection Criteria and Personal Interview (PI) Round

• Final Merit List will be prepared based on the candidate’s overall performance in PI, Academic Qualifications, and Work Experience

• Submission of No Objection Certificate/Consent letter from the employer



Key Information:

• Application deadline for Executive MBA programme: March 31, 2024

• For any inquiries, please contact +91 9777132258 / 9811210611