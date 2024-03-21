Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University extends application deadlines till April 10!

According to an official statement released today, Thursday, March 21, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has postponed the deadline for online application for all its programs from March 31 to April 10, according to PTI.



Applications extended due to Board exams

It further stated that the deadline for the submission of the online application has been extended taking into consideration the ongoing Class XII examination.



"As the board exams for the students of 12 are continuing, the last date for submission of forms for the university has been extended," the statement read.



Until April 10, students can apply for all university programmes, including those who will be taking admission through national-level tests, and in courses via the university-conducted entrance examinations, and other merit-based programmes.



University to prefer CET scores



According to the statement, the university would further accept scores from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions into some of its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, reported PTI.



Also, students should note that the university would give preference to the students producing their state-level Common Entrance Test (CET) scores over CUET scores in the admissions.



The statement also issued an advisory that CUET applicants may also apply for the CETs of the university for better chances of admission.